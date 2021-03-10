EU lawmakers to debate declaring bloc an LGBT ‘freedom zone’

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The European Parliament is due to debate a resolution that would symbolically declare the entire 27-member European Union to be a “freedom zone” for LGBT people. The resolution comes largely in reaction to developments over the past two years in Poland, where many local communities have adopted largely resolutions declaring themselves to be free of what Polish conservative authorities have controversially dubbed “LGBT ideology.” The resolution also addresses problems across the block faced by gays, lesbians, bisexuals, transgender, intersex and queer people. The resolution is the work of the a cross-party group in the European Parliament, the LGBTI Intergroup, which says it has the support to pass the largely symbolic resolution.