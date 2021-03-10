EU to step up aid effort as virus deepens global crises

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union plans to step up international aid efforts, support humanitarian agencies and encourage new donors to contribute as the COVID-19 pandemic deepens crises around the world. The 27-nation bloc wants to set up a crisis response system so it can provide transport and logistical help when countries and aid agencies are overwhelmed. It also aims to help prevent crises by boosting development assistance. Part of the plan is to focus on the impact of climate change. The bloc also hopes to draw in more donors and the private sector to make up the funding shortfall. The U.N estimates that over 235 million people will require humanitarian aid this year, 40% more than in 2020.