Ex-German press office worker convicted of spying for Egypt

BERLIN (AP) — A court in Berlin has convicted a former employee of the German government press office of spying for Egypt and given him a suspended prison sentence of a year and nine months. Berlin’s state court said Wednesday that the verdict against the 66-year-old man was handed down last week. Federal prosecutors have said the suspect, a German citizen with family roots in Egypt, took up his espionage activity from July 2010 on instructions from the Egyptian embassy in Berlin. They said he used his position in the press office’s visitor service to pass information to Egypt’s General Intelligence Service, or GIS. In exchange, he hoped his family would get better treatment in Egypt.