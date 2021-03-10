Facebook moves to dismiss federal, state antitrust suits

Facebook has asked a court to dismiss state and federal antitrust lawsuits that accuse it of abusing its market power in social networking to crush smaller competitors. The social media giant said Wednesday that the complaints “do not credibly claim” that its conduct harmed either consumers or market competition. The antitrust suits, filed in December by the Federal Trade Commission and 48 states, are seeking remedies that could include a forced spinoff of the social network’s Instagram and WhatsApp services. The FTC said Facebook has engaged in a a “systematic strategy” to eliminate its competition, including by buying smaller rivals.