FBI releases new video after bombs left at RNC, DNC offices

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI has released new video showing someone placing two pipe bombs outside the offices of the Republican and Democratic national committees the night before the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The explosive devices were placed outside the two buildings between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 5. The devices were located by law enforcement the next day. The video released Tuesday shows a person in a gray hooded sweatshirt, a face mask and gloves appearing to place one of the explosives under a bench outside the DNC. It shows the person walking in an alley near the RNC before the bomb was placed there.

Associated Press

