Ghislaine Maxwell jail conditions ‘degrading,’ says brother

9:49 am National News from the Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The brother of Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell says she should be released on bail from a U.S. jail. He claimed that she was being held in “degrading” conditions that amount to torture. Maxwell, 59, is awaiting trial in July on charges she recruited teenage girls for the late financier to sexually abuse. The British socialite has been in a federal lockup in Brooklyn since she was arrested last July, and she has lost two bail requests, including a $28.5 million bail release proposal in December. Her brother Ian Maxwell told the BBC Wednesday she is “in effective isolation” in a 6- by 9-foot (1.8 by 2.7-meter) cell and is deprived of sleep.

Associated Press

