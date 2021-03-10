GOP struggles to define Biden, turns to culture wars instead

WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative commentators have a problem in attacking President Joe Biden these days: He’s just not that easy to villainize. While Congress speeds toward approval of Biden’s huge COVID-19 relief bill, his conservative critics have focused on other priorities of interest to the GOP base: Dr. Seuss, Meghan Markle, the de-gendering of Mr. Potato Head. Nearly 50 days into his term, Biden enjoys strong approval ratings and is on the verge this week of signing into law his signature piece of legislation. That’s prompting Republicans to turn to the culture wars in an effort to keep the party’s base energized heading into next year’s midterms, when control of Congress is up for grabs.