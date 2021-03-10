Hamas official: Hamas’ Gaza leader Sinwar re-elected

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A Hamas official says Yehiyeh Sinwar has been re-elected as the militant group’s top official in its Gaza Strip stronghold. Sinwar is close to the group’s hard-line militant wing. He fended off a challenge by Nizar Awadallah, one of its founders. His victory on Wednesday was confirmed by Bassem Naim, a senior Hamas figure. Sinwar will serve another four-year term. His victory could have deep implications for Hamas’ relations with Israel and other regional players. It also could impact upcoming Palestinian elections, the first in 15 years. He spent over two decades in an Israeli prison after being convicted of murdering two Israelis.