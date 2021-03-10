Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen got his fourth goal in his last five games and the surging Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Rangers 4-2. Kapanen and Teddy Blueger scored in the second period to give the Penguins a lead they didn’t relinquish. Sidney Crosby’s empty-net goal with 32 seconds to go provided the final margin. Tristan Jarry made 33 saves for the Penguins, who finished a 4-1 homestand. Jack Johnson and Ryan Strome scored for the Rangers.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce, “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers star Michael Cooper and 11-time NBA All-Star Chris Bosh lead a list of 14 finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021. The list features six other first-time finalists: former NBA coach Rick Adelman, Villanova coach Jay Wright, two-time Olympic gold medalist Yolanda Griffith, three-time WNBA MVP Lauren Jackson and former WNBA coach of the year Marianne Stanley, plus Hall of Famer Bill Russell as a coach. The other finalists are high school coaching great Leta Andrews, Michigan “Fab Five” member Chris Webber, 2000 Olympic gold medalist Tim Hardaway, five-time NBA All-Star Marques Johnson and four-time NBA defensive player of the year Ben Wallace. The Class of 2021 will be announced May 16.

UNDATED (AP) — Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid will both be unable to start the second half of the season with the Philadelphia 76ers, though neither All-Star will be missing from the Eastern Conference leaders’ lineup for long. Both will miss Philadelphia’s game Thursday in Chicago, and Simmons will also miss the 76ers’ contest on Friday against Washington. Provided both continue to test negative for COVID-19, they would be cleared after those games, the 76ers said.

UNDATED (AP) — The Eastern Conference might have a scoring champion again, home-court advantage is dead and 3-pointers somehow just keep getting more and more popular. Those are among the things to know entering the second half of the NBA schedule. The All-Star break is over and the league returns to action with a pair of games on Wednesday night. Most teams resume play Thursday; five others open their second-half slates on Friday.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere tied the game late in regulation, Sean Couturier and Nolan Patrick scored shootout goals, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 The NHL-worst Buffalo Sabres lost their eighth straight game. The Flyers rallied from a 3-1 hole to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season. Gostisbehere ripped one from the point on one knee past Jonas Johansson with 5:46 left in the third to make it 4-all. The Sabres lost without Jack Eichel. Buffalo’s captain is out with an unspecified injury, though he favored his neck after being checked into the end boards over the weekend.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Mate Okros scored 14 points with four 3-pointers and sixth-seeded Drexel is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 25 years after defeating eighth-seeded Elon 63-56 in the championship game of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament. The Dragons, whose last NCAA appearance came in 1996 as a member of the America East Conference, were 10 of 17 from 3-point range and went 29 of 51 in their three wins. Hunter McIntosh scored 19 points for Elon in a bid to be the first team to win four straight in the CAA tourney. The Phoenix have never been to the Division I Big Dance.