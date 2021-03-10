Houston area flood control effort facing $1.4B shortfall

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials say that flood control projects approved by Houston area voters in 2018 in response to Hurricane Harvey are facing a $1.4 billion shortfall that could delay their completion. Experts and community advocates say the projects facing the largest financial shortfalls are in some of the area’s poorest neighborhoods that have repeatedly flooded in recent decades and have not received the same amount of funding for flood mitigation as other local communities. The Harris County Flood Control District, which is building the various projects, was directed to create a plan by June 30 to secure funds to make up the shortfall.