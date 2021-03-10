Iraq pilgrims defy virus protocols as case numbers rise

BAGHDAD (AP) — Thousands of Iraqi pilgrims have defied tight security measures set up by Iraqi authorities to contain the spread of the virus during the annual pilgrimage to commemorate the death of Imam al-Kadhim, a revered figure in Shiite Islam. Crowds of men and women clad in black marched on Wednesday toward the shrine believed to be the imam’s resting place in Baghdad, flouting virus protocol and most without facemasks. At least 22 people died in Iraq on Tuesday among from 6,410 new infections recorded in a 24-hour period, Health Ministry statistics show, surpassing the previous peak of 5,055 reached some six months ago.