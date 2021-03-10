Japan’s recovery from tsunami disaster, by the numbers

TOKYO (AP) — Numbers show how much progress has been made and what still remains 10 years after the triple disaster of an earthquake, tsunami and nuclear plant meltdown on Japan’s northeastern coast. The magnitude 9.0 earthquake was one of the strongest temblors on record and generating a towering tsunami. Together, they killed more than 18,000 people. The waves devastated a nuclear plant in Fukushima, forcing half a million people to flee radiation. The government has spent $295 billion to rebuild roads and seawalls along with other recovery efforts. But 2.4% of Fukushima land remains a no-go zone and the decommission of the destroyed plant will take decades more.