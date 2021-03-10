Johnson City School District highlights the importance of access to meals

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- This is no ordinary week for students in the United States as it's National School Breakfast Week.

Over at Johnson City Middle and Elementary School, the district put an emphasis on the most important meal of the day and highlighted their breakfast program.

"They have breakfast in many different ways. So, this year they really transitioned to doing the breakfast both as a grab and go in the cafeteria, breakfast in the classroom, and also in ensuring that families who are remote and hybrid receive breakfast at home," explained Julie Raway, Registered Dietitian for Broome Tioga BOCES.

She mentioned BOCES is partnered with the American Dairy Association of the Northeast.

National School Breakfast Week highlights the importance of students having access to meals and explains how it can help them in the classroom.

Raway adds that it's important for students to not only receive nutrients from the meals -- like milk, dairy, fruit, vegetables, and whole grains -- but also to get students prepared for their day.

In order to distribute breakfast and lunch to all students, including approximately 700 remote students, Johnson City School District says it takes a lot of man power with upwards of 30 people from transportation and approximately 40 staff members providing the meals in school.

They add that for those remote students they pack the meals and deliver them by bus to families on Monday, Wednesday's and Friday's.

And students say that eating breakfast is key to having a good school day.

"It helps me get up in the morning," said Bryce, a student in the middle school.