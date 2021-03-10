Lawmaker calls for halt to PennDOT plan to toll nine bridges

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The chairman of Pennsylvania’s Senate Transportation Committee wants to halt plans to toll nine major bridges around the state. Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Wayne Langerholc introduced a bill this week to require legislative authorization of any proposed transportation project with a user fee. The Public-Private Transportation Partnership Board in November authorized PennDOT to install electronic tolling gantries on bridges to finance their reconstruction. The department named nine bridges last month, but some lawmakers are unhappy over it. Transportation Secretary Yassmin Gramian says the aging bridges are in need of major reconstruction and the department needs more money to keep up with its public safety obligations.