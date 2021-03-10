Libyan lawmakers confirm interim unity government

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Libyan lawmakers have confirmed a newly appointed government to lead the war-wrecked country through elections by the end of the year. The government of Prime Minister designate Abdul Hamid Dbeibah replaces the two rival administrations that have split the North African country for years. Dbeibah, a powerful businessman from the western city of Misrata, was appointed last month to lead the executive branch of an interim government that also includes a three-member Presidential Council chaired by Mohammad Younes Menfi. Oil-rich Libya was plunged into chaos after a 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.