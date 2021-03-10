Local veterinary hospital weighs in on report linking Seresto collars to animal deaths

ATHENS, Pa. (WBNG) -- A recent report from the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting, in conjunction with USA Today, linked Seresto flea and tick collars to nearly 1,700 deaths and numerous other injuries.

Now, many are wondering why the collars haven't been taken off the shelves.

12 News reached out to a local veterinarian to find out how the report should be interpreted.

Staff at Athens Animal Hospital in Athens, Pa. say the report is complicated, and before making any purchasing decisions based on it's findings it's important to consider how it was constructed.

"It took all of the incident reports and said 'here are all of these incidents' without necessarily looking at the causes," said Abby Davenport, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at the hospital.

With no official recall issued, she said if you've seen the report in the headlines and are wondering if you should stop using the collar on your pet, it's important to do your own homework and read the report carefully.

"I would suggest reading the article, seeing where they got these numbers from, how they came up with their conclusions, and recognizing that correlation does not always equal causation," she said.

She stresses one thing the article did not dive into thoroughly enough is the impact that widespread counterfeit collars could have on the statistics.

She said if you read the report and determine you still want to use the collar, you should make sure the one you are buying is real and authorized.



"There are a lot of counterfeit collars on the market and these are probably causing some of the issues that you are seeing online," she said.

Davenport says many of these fakes are being purchased on sites like ebay. Even Amazon, she says is not immune when it comes to third party sellers.

"There are third party sellers on the site and they'll usually market the collars at below average market value and sometimes those are counterfeit and theoretically not safe,"

Finally, she says to understand the possible risks of using any chemicals like the ones found in Seresto collars on your pet's skin.

"If your pet has sensitive skin, or you do notice a reaction maybe a good idea to consider a different type of flea and tick collar for your pet," she said.

We reached out to Elanco, the maker of the Seresto Collar for comment. Their spokesperson Keri McGrath told us they felt the study was misleading and left out key data they submitted when the report was being compiled.

As far as how to fight counterfeits, she says they have a section of their website devoted to how you can find authorized sellers of Serest collars.