Los Angeles school district reaches deal to reopen classes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles students would return to class next month under a tentative deal between the nation’s second-largest school district and its powerful teachers union. The deal jointly announced Tuesday would allow elementary schoolers to go back to campus part-time in mid-April, with middle and high schoolers returning later in April. Teachers will have to have access to COVID-19 vaccinations and Los Angeles County will have to emerge from the state’s purple tier — the highest restriction level — to red, which is expected within days. As with most other California public schools, LAUSD students have been learning online for almost a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.