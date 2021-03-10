Madrid region to face early election after coalition split

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s central region of Madrid will face an early election after its right-wing coalition government has dissolved. Regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso of the conservative Popular Party dissolved the regional legislature on Wednesday after breaking with her government’s junior party, the liberal Citizens party. The move comes hours after Aguado’s Citizens party withdrew its support from the Popular Party’s government in the southeast region of Murcia. Ayuso has been the leading critic of the handling of the pandemic by Spain’s central left-wing government.