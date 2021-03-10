Michelle Obama hooked on knitting, thinking about retirement

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michelle Obama is knitting and thinking about retiring from public life. The former first lady tells People magazine in a new interview that she picked up knitting needles to pass time during the pandemic and is now hooked. She’s working on a crewneck sweater for her husband, former President Barack Obama. Mrs. Obama says she’s also been thinking about retiring. She says she and the former president are building their presidential center so others can carry forward the mission of training tomorrow’s leaders. Mrs. Obama was interviewed to help promote her new Netflix children’s food show, “Waffles + Mochi,” premiering Tuesday.