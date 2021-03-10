Multiple writers added to Roddy Ricch’s ‘The Box’ at Grammys

NEW YORK (AP) — Multiple writers have been added to the Grammy submission for Roddy Ricch’s No. 1 hit “The Box,” which is nominated for three honors including best rap song and song of the year, one of the show’s top prizes. When the Recording Academy announced its nominees in November, only Ricch and Samuel Gloade (aka 30 Roc) were listed as the writers of the mega hit, which is competing for two Grammys specifically reserved for songwriters. But later four additional writers were added to the Grammy submission for “The Box.” The submission was altered a second time, removing one of the writers and adding a new one.