Nancy Grace to host crime series in new deal with Fox Nation

NEW YORK (AP) — News anchor Nancy Grace will host a weekly program on the Fox Nation streaming service that is tied to the return of “America’s Most Wanted.” The long-running crime series returns to the Fox broadcasting network on Monday with Elizabeth Vargas as host. After each show, Grace’s “America’s Most Wanted Overtime” will include discussion of the case on Fox Nation. As part of a new deal with Fox News Media, Grace will continue simulcasting her SiriusXM radio program “Crime Stories” on Fox Nation. Grace also occasionally appears on Fox News Channel to discuss criminal justice stories in the news.