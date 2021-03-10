Official decries violence affecting – and involving – youth

PHILADEPHIA (AP) — The police commissioner of Philadelphia is decrying recent violence affecting — and even involving — juveniles in the city. Commissioner Danielle Outlaw issued a statement Wednesday saying she was “saddened and outraged” by cases such as the death of 15-year-old Antonio Walker on Tuesday night. Early Wednesday, she said, another 15-year-old youth was shot. And a Feb. 23 shooting killed a 15-year-old girl — and tragically, she said, the person arrested in that case was also 15 years old. Outlaw said police are “working with community partners to stay ahead of violent showdowns and intervene wherever possible.”