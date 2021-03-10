PA allows residents to apply for SNAP benefits over the phone

HARRISBURG, PA (WBNG) -- Pennsylvania's Department of Human Services has announced that they will allow residents to apply over the phone.

Liz Tilahun is the Deputy Secretary of the department's Office of Income Maintenance and said the state made the change to allow those who struggle with technology and computers.

She added that while it wasn't out during the height of the pandemic, the resource can still be helpful for many Pennsylvanians.

"This is something that has been months in the making...and we're happy to still be able to offer this service even though we weren't able to provide it right away," Tilahun said.

To sign up for SNAP over the phone, call 1-866-550-4355.