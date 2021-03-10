Phoenix Zoo euthanizes 22-year-old lion due to spine issues

PHOENIX (AP) — Officials at the Phoenix Zoo say a 22-year-old female African lion has been humanely euthanized after developing irreversible spine issues. They say the lion named Cookie had “severe, chronic, progressive, irreversible, degenerative changes in her vertebrae and spinal cord leading to significant hind limb muscle loss and weakness that greatly affected her mobility and quality of life.” The average lifespan of an African lion is less than 17 years. Cookie was transferred to the Phoenix Zoo from the Pittsburgh Zoo in 2005. Zoo keepers say Cookie will be remembered for loving fresh catnip, playing with paper mache balls, hunting ducks that landed in her enclosure and lying on her back in the warm sun.