WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Windy. High 56 (54-60) Wind S 10-20 mph

High pressure over New England will give us mostly sunny skies today. With a brisk south wind, temperatures will climb into the 50s. A few 60s are possible. As a cold front approaches, we'll have mostly cloudy skies Wednesday night. These clouds and a breezy south wind will help our temperatures with lows near 40.