Lawyers in Slender Man case to file arguments about release

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have asked a judge for time to file written arguments on whether one of two Wisconsin girls convicted of stabbing a classmate to please internet horror character Slender Man should be released from a mental health facility. Anissa Weier, now 19, is seeking conditional release from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren held a hearing on the request Wednesday. Prosecutors said they want to file written arguments. Bohren set another hearing in June. Weier and Morgan Geyser attacked classmate Payton Leutner in a Waukesha park in 2014, believing if they killed her they would become Slender Man’s servants. All three girls were 12 at the time.