Tel Aviv’s Jewish museum reopens after $100 million upgrade

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Tel Aviv’s Museum of the Jewish People has reopened to the public after renovations lasting more than a decade and costing $100 million. Officials say the museum focuses on the diversity of Jewish culture and the accomplishments of the Jewish people, not just its tragedies. Scattered through 72,000 square feet (6,690 square meters) of galleries are historical artifacts and mementos. The grand opening comes as the fundamental issue of who is a Jew has resurfaced in Israeli politics ahead of this month’s fourth parliamentary election in two years.