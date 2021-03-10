Texas AG says probe to continue despite Twitter lawsuit

DALLAS (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says a lawsuit by Twitter won’t deter his office from investigating the content moderation practices of the social media giant and four other major technology companies. Twitter sued the Republican official this week in an effort to halt his probe, which. Twitter says Paxton launched in retaliation for the company banning the account of former President Donald Trump following the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January. After the riot, Paxton’s office demanded a variety of records and internal communications from Google, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon and Apple. Paxton says “most of the companies have cooperated” and called Twitter’s suit “remarkable.”