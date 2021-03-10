Torch relay among final hurdles for postponed Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — The Olympic torch relay is yet another hurdle for the postponed Tokyo Games. It kicks off in two weeks from northeastern Japan. Any stumble could sow more doubts about the risk of holding the Olympics in a pandemic. The Olympics were postponed a year ago just as the relay began. The start will again be from Fukushima prefecture. The area was devastated 10 years ago by an earthquake, tsunami and the meltdown of three nuclear reactors. At least 18,000 people died. The Tokyo Olympics open on July 23. The Paralympics follow on Aug. 24.