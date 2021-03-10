US reports surge of kids at SW border, a challenge for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The number of migrant children and families seeking to cross the southwest border of the U.S. has surged to levels not seen since before the pandemic.

That's presenting a challenge for President Joe Biden as he works to undo the restrictive immigration policies of his predecessor.

Statistics released Wednesday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection show the number of children and families increasing by more than 100% between January and February.

The number of kids crossing by themselves has risen 60% to more than 9,400, forcing the government to look for new places to hold them temporarily amid the pandemic.