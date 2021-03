VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Vestal field hockey team defeated Whitney Point 2-1 in the season opener Wednesday night.

Whitney Point's Brenna Bough scored in the first quarter to put the Eagles on the board first.

Vestal's two goals came in the third quarter. Delaney Williams scored the first, followed by Kaitlyn Worobey minutes later.

Final score:

Vestal - 2, Whitney Point - 1