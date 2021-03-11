As ‘Grey’s’ returns, Wilson says it has connected viewers

LONDON (AP) — Unlike lead character Meredith, “Grey’s Anatomy” is not fighting for its life. It is the most-watched entertainment series for the season to date among young adults on Thursday night and resumes season 17 this week on ABC. It has not been announced whether there will be a season 18. The series follows the staff of a Seattle hospital and has provided life support for its audience, whether it’s an emotional outlet or career guidance. Original cast member Chandra Wilson has found herself like many fans viewing previous seasons during the pandemic. Longtime fans and those discovering the show for the first time have turned to social media to discuss the plotlines of love, life and death.