Global shares advance as yields, inflation fears moderate

Stocks have climbed in Europe and Asia after a key measure of inflation in the U.S. came in lower than expected, easing worries that price pressures could push interest rates higher. Shares rose in Paris, Frankfurt and Tokyo on Thursday and U.S. futures also were higher. The Shanghai Composite index jumped 2.4% as China ended its annual legislative session with no major changes in policy. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 added 0.6% on Wednesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high, though tech stocks pulled the Nasdaq slightly lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 1.49% after rising as high as 1.60% late last week.