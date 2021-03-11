Brazil Congress clears way for emergency pandemic aid

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The lower house of Brazil’s Congress has approved a measure to renew billions of dollars in emergency aid for millions of Brazilians struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic, though lawmakers are still working on the details. The bill approved Thursday allows for a maximum spending of 44 billion reais — $7.9 billion — though the initial measure did not specify how much families would receive, for for how long. Economy Minister Paulo Guedes earlier said it should be between $175–$375, for up to four months. A similar cash transfer program last year totaling 330 billion reais helped nearly 70 million Brazilians, nearly a third of the population.