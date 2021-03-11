Cambodia reports first COVID-19 death, 1 year into pandemic

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia has confirmed its first death from COVID-19 since the pandemic began more than a year ago as it battles a new local outbreak that has infected hundreds of people. The 50-year-old man was confirmed infected last month while working as a driver for a Chinese company in coastal Sihanoukville and died at a hospital Thursday. Cambodia has confirmed only 1,163 cases of infection with the coronavirus since the pandemic began, but it is battling a new local outbreak that has infected several hundred people. It has closed schools, bars and entertainment venues in the capital, Sihanoukville and elsewhere to try to contain the spread of the virus.