Connecticut man killed in Louisiana after police chase

COUSHATTA, La. (AP) — State police in Louisiana say a Connecticut man died after sheriff’s deputies fired at him following a chase and confrontation. State police say in a Thursday news release that they were asked to investigate by the sheriff’s offices in Red River and DeSoto parishes after 42-year-old Michael Laduca of Waterford, Connecticut, died. State police say the investigation so far indicates Laduca drove away as deputies patrolling Wednesday night in DeSoto tried to stop him. He drove into Red River Parish and ran from his vehicle after it got stuck in a ditch. Deputies fired after a confrontation. State police have not yet said whether Laduca was armed.