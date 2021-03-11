Cooler for the weekend

Tonight: 40% chance of scattered showers early. Clearing. Low: 32-37

Forecast Discussion:

A weak cool front will slide across the area tonight and touch off a few scattered showers early in the overnight. These showers end and clearing arrives behind them High pressure returns for the weekend. Highs Friday stay in the 50s but drop to around 40 both weekend days.

