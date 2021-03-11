Do you need a Dr.’s note to show you are eligible for a vaccine?

(WBNG) -- Those who are eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine have been asking, 'what do I need to bring with me to my vaccination appointment to show I am eligible?'.

The Broome County Health Department says that depends on who you are receiving a vaccination from as the requirements on what you need to bring with you may vary from site to site.

Officials say Broome County specifically is requiring people to sign a statement affirming they do indeed qualify for the vaccine, but you do not need a note from a doctor.

Some may ask whether or not stating you qualify for a vaccination due to comorbidities is enough. The answer, for now, is yes. Broome County is not requiring you to bring proof with you to the appointment.

However, you do need to bring proof of identification, i.e. your driver's license, and your health insurance card with you before sitting down and receiving the COVID vaccine.

For more information on the coronavirus vaccines in Broome County, click here.