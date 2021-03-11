Erivo on near-EGOT status: ‘I’m just going to keep working’

NEW YORK (AP) — “The Color Purple” turned into Grammy, Tony and Emmy gold for Cynthia Erivo. The performer’s brilliant performance in the Broadway revival won her a Tony in 2016 and she performed songs from the play on the “Today” show, earning a Daytime Emmy. And the show’s soundtrack won best musical theater album at the 2017 Grammys. Erivo was also nominated for two Oscars last year, and now she’s going for round two at Sunday’s Grammys. “Stand Up,” a song Erivo co-wrote from “Harriet,” is competing in a category with songs by Taylor Swift, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Billie Eilish, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.