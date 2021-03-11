EU regulator meets to evaluate J&J’s one-shot COVID-19 shot

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The European Medicines Agency is meeting to discuss whether Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose coronavirus vaccine should be authorized. If approved, that would give the European Union a fourth licensed vaccine to try to curb the pandemic amid a stalled vaccination drive. The European Union has struggled to quickly roll out shots and immunize its most vulnerable citizens. It ranks far behind Britain, Israel and the U.S. in getting its population vaccinated. The EMA could issue a decision later Thursday on whether the J&J shot should be licensed for the 27-nation bloc.