Fire at French cloud computing firm disrupts websites

PARIS (AP) — A fire has swept through a French cloud computing provider’s facility, causing outages and disrupting services at numerous companies and websites. OVH said the fire erupted early Wednesday in a room at one of its data centers in Strasbourg in eastern France. No one was injured in the blaze, which destroyed one of the site’s four data centers and damaged another one. The company’s CEO tweeted that “firefighters were immediately on the scene but could not control the fire.” He advised companies to activate their disaster recovery plans. OVH operates 15 data centers in Europe.