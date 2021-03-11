Georgetown upsets Big East top seed Villanova 72-71 at MSG

NEW YORK (AP) — Dante Harris made two free throws with 4.7 seconds left to cap a perfect game from the line for Georgetown, and the Hoyas upset No. 14 Villanova 72-71 to reach the Big East Tournament semifinals. The eighth-seeded Hoyas and coach Patrick Ewing will play the winner of St. John’s-Seton Hall on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. Georgetown is in the conference semifinals for the first time since 2015. Harris led the way with 18 points and the Hoyas went 23 of 23 from the line, the first time a team has shot 100% on at least 20 attempts in the Big East Tournament.