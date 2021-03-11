Health Department: Warmer temperatures could impact the spread of the virus

(WBNG) -- As the weather warms across the Southern Tier Health Officials say there could be additional benefits to those higher temperatures.

The Broome County Health Department says the coronavirus and viruses in general spread much slower when people spend time outside.

Much like the decrease in cases of the virus we saw last summer, health officials say if the weather continues to encourage people to go outdoors, it's possible we could see a similar effect.

"The more people can get outside and gather in the open air space, the less we see spread. We definitely know this virus spreads based on density and closed spaces, and the more you get outside and distance, and just really have the fresh air, the least spread we'll see," said Rebecca Kaufman, Director of the Broome County Health Department.

Kaufman says even though the nice weather could encourage more people to gather, the health department is less worried about the spread of the virus when people are outdoors.