Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jamari Wheeler scored a career-high 19 points, and No. 11 seed Penn State pulled away inside the last four minutes to beat No. 14 seed Nebraska 72-66 in the first round of the Big Ten Conference tournament. Penn State (11-13) has won four of its last five games and plays sixth-seeded Wisconsin in the second round Thursday. Tied at 59-all with 3:48 remaining, John Harrar made a free throw and Myles Dread hit a 3-pointer to spark a 13-7 closing run by the Nittany Lions, who trailed 37-23 at the break. Trey McGowens scored 13 points for Nebraska (7-20).

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid is having the best season for a Philadelphia 76ers’ big man since Moses Malone 38 years ago and he has his team atop the Eastern Conference standings headed into the second half of the season. Healthy, hungry and smarter on the court, Embiid has emerged as a front-runner for NBA MVP. The Philly fans call the campaign MVBiid. His 30.2 points are behind only Washington’s Bradley Beal. Embiid has five games of 40-plus points and 10-plus rebounds in 30 games. Embiid has overtaken Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James as the favorite to win MVP.

NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time in the 42-year history of the Big East Conference, three players will share the league’s player of the year award. Seton Hall’s Sandro Mamukelashvili and Villanova’s Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Collin Gillespie tied in the voting by the league’s coaches, who weren’t permitted to vote for their own players. St. John’s Posh Alexander was named the league’s freshman of the year and his coach, Mike Anderson, was selected coach of the year. The awards were announced Wednesday as the conference opens its tournament with three games at Madison Square Garden.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Alyza Winston hit five 3-pointers, including back-to-back big shots in the fourth quarter, and scored 23 points to lift seventh-seeded Michigan State to a 75-66 win over 10th-seeded Penn State in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament. Shortly after Winston’s 3′s put the Spartans on top 62-56, Nia Clouden made two breakaway layups, the first on her steal and the second on Winston’s, that made it 68-58 with 3:47 to go. Maddie Burke, who scored 22 points, then hit her sixth 3 for the Lady Lions but then they missed their next four shots and the Spartans advanced to face No. 9 Indiana, the second seed.

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Keegan Records set a career-high 21 points and Colgate thrashed Bucknell 105-75 in the semifinals of the Patriot League tournament. No. 2-seed Colgate will face upstart ninth seed Loyola (6-10) for the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. Colgate has won both contests this season when at least reaching the century mark, and the 105-point effort was a season high. Colgate entered the contest with the fourth-highest scoring offense in NCAA Division I averaging 86 points per game. John Meeks scored 23 points for Bucknell.