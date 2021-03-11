How to watch President Biden’s prime-time address

How to watch President Biden’s prime-time addressNew
(WBNG/CBS) -- President Joe Biden is set to address the nation at 8 p.m. Thursday.
This will be the president's first prime-time address. Thursday marks one-year since the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.
As of Thursday, 520,000 Americans have died from the disease.
Biden's address will be broadcasted from the White House.
You can watch by clicking here. 12 News will also carry the address as a CBS Special Report.