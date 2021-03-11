Indonesia bus plunges into a ravine, killing 27 pilgrims

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A tourist bus has plunged into a ravine on Indonesia’s main island of Java after its brakes apparently malfunctioned, killing at least 27 people and injuring 39 others. The bus was carrying a group of Islamic junior high school students and their parents when the crash happened late Wednesday on a winding road. Police say the bus has plunged into the 65-foot-deep ravine after the driver lost control of the vehicle in an area with a number of sharp declines. Survivors told authorities that the vehicle’s brakes apparently malfunctioned. Television video showed police and rescuers evacuating injured victims and carrying the dead to ambulances. Grieving relatives waited for information about their loved ones at the hospital.