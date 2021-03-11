Indonesia’s Sinabung volcano unleashes new burst of hot ash

MOUNT SINABUNG, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung has unleashed an avalanche of searing gas clouds down its slopes in another volcanic eruption. Monitors say the volcano on Sumatra island was shooting smoke and ash as high as 1,000 yards into the air and hot ash clouds were blowing to the southeast. Sinabung is one of two volcanoes currently erupting in Indonesia, and villagers have been advised to keep their distance. There were no casualties from the eruption. The alert is being maintained at the second-highest level while authorities are closely monitoring the volcano after sensors picked up increasing activity in past weeks.