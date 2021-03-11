Israeli PM’s wife hospitalized ahead of Netanyahu UAE trip

JERUSALEM (AP) — A spokeswoman says that Sara Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister’s wife, has been hospitalized with an appendix infection at Jerusalem’s Hadassah Medical Center. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was due to fly to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, a historic trip meant to cement new diplomatic ties between the Mideast nations and boost the embattled Israeli leader’s re-election hopes. But his wife’s hospitalization on Thursday casts doubt on whether the trip will take place. Netanyahu is locked in a tight race against a field of challengers in Israel’s fourth election in two years, and is sure to use the trip to his own political advantage.