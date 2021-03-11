Ivory Coast’s prime minister dies of cancer in Germany

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Ivorian television has announced that Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko has died of cancer in Germany. His death announced Wednesday evening marks the second time within a year that the country’s premier has died in office due to illness. The 56-year-old had been brought to Paris for medical treatment nearly a month ago, and had recently been moved to Germany. Bakayoko was chosen last July after then-Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly died from a heart problem.