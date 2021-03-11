Skip to Content

Bail granted for woman who used meth before stillbirth

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A central California woman charged with murder after delivering a stillborn baby who tested positive for methamphetamine will be released to a treatment center pending trial. Chelsea Becker has been in a Kings County Jail since November 2019, unable to pay $2 million bail. A Kings County judge on Tuesday agreed to release her to a residential drug treatment facility. Her attorneys argue that she shouldn’t even be in jail because the state’s homicide penal code does not apply to pregnant women, a position shared by Attorney General Xavier Becerra. The Kings County DA’s office says it hopes Becker will maintain sobriety for her children’s sake. Becker has pleaded not guilty.

